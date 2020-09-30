Super Smash Bros Ult OctSource: Nintendo

What you need to know

  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is continuing to receive new fighters with a second Fighter's Pass.
  • Nintendo announced today that the next fighter is being revealed on October 1 at 7:00 a.m. PT.
  • The current plan is for the second Fighter's Pass to conclude by the end of 2021.

Get ready, as the next fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is being revealed tomorrow. There'll be a roughly three minute presentation, followed by some commentary from Director Masahiro Sakurai. The reveal will take place at 7:00 a.m. PT/10:00 a.m. ET. You'll be able to watch the presentation at the link below.

As the evergrowing roster expands, we're continuing to keep track of every character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Who do you think is joining the fight? The last fighter added was Min Min from Arms, who joined the roster on June 26. After the first wave concluded with Byleth, a second Fighter's Pass was announced consisting of six new characters. All of the characters have already been determined, so no amount of begging or asking will change whoever arrives.

