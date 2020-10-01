Steve from Minecraft is joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate! Additionally, you can swap Steve out for Alex, Enderman or a Zombie, similar to how both male and female Byleth were previously added at the same time. You can check out the announcement video below.

A full presentation is coming on October 3 at 7:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. ET that will explain how Steve plays in greater detail. You can see some screenshots of Steve in action on the official website.

With Min Min from Arms added earlier this year, there are now four more fighters remaining for this second Fighter's Pass. All the characters have been selected, so begging won't do any good. This major roster just keeps expanding as we track every character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.