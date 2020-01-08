In addition to the Frosty Foundables Event announced last week, Niantic has announced the rest of January 2020's events for Harry Potter Wizards Unite. After the conclusion of the Frosty Foundables Event on January 14, 2020, players will have the January Community Day to look forward to. Held on January 18, Community Day will have players returning Wonders of the Wizarding World foundables to fill in their Room of Requirement Registry Page. Particularly rare Foundables will include the Foe Glass and the Whomping Willow.

Then, beginning on January 21, wizards and witches will have one week to complete part one of the Darkest of Times Brilliant Event. This Brilliant Event will focus on the former Headmaster of Hogwarts, Albus Dumbledore. Players will be able to find increased Dumbledore and Fawkes Foundables until January 28. The second part of the Darkest of Times Brilliant Event will take place at some point in February and feature Foundables focused on Dumbledore's battle with Voldemort, including the Pensieve.

As more details are released, we will be sure to update you. In the meantime, players are encouraged to follow the official Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates. Players can also visit the official Harry Potter Wizards Unite comunity to connect with other players and share their love of Harry Potter and Wizards Unite. Also, be sure to check out our Harry Potter Wizards Unite guides to up your game!

