What you need to know
- The Frosty Foundables Event will run from January 7 to January 14, 2020.
- Community Day will be held on January 18, 2020 and feature an influx of Wonders of the Wizarding World Foundables, in particular Foe Glasses and Whomping Willows.
- Then, the next Brilliant Event will begin on January 21 with a focus on Dumbledore.
In addition to the Frosty Foundables Event announced last week, Niantic has announced the rest of January 2020's events for Harry Potter Wizards Unite. After the conclusion of the Frosty Foundables Event on January 14, 2020, players will have the January Community Day to look forward to. Held on January 18, Community Day will have players returning Wonders of the Wizarding World foundables to fill in their Room of Requirement Registry Page. Particularly rare Foundables will include the Foe Glass and the Whomping Willow.
Then, beginning on January 21, wizards and witches will have one week to complete part one of the Darkest of Times Brilliant Event. This Brilliant Event will focus on the former Headmaster of Hogwarts, Albus Dumbledore. Players will be able to find increased Dumbledore and Fawkes Foundables until January 28. The second part of the Darkest of Times Brilliant Event will take place at some point in February and feature Foundables focused on Dumbledore's battle with Voldemort, including the Pensieve.
As more details are released, we will be sure to update you. In the meantime, players are encouraged to follow the official Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates. Players can also visit the official Harry Potter Wizards Unite comunity to connect with other players and share their love of Harry Potter and Wizards Unite. Also, be sure to check out our Harry Potter Wizards Unite guides to up your game!
Harry Potter accessories we love
Hogwarts phone case ($10 at Amazon)
Show your love of the Potterverse, and protect your phone with this beautiful faux-leather case. The Hogwarts crest burns bright on the front with plenty of room inside for some cash and cards too.
RAVPower Ace ($40 at Amazon)
You don't want to run out of juice while battling baddies in Fortresses, now do you? Make sure you've got backup power with this quality but inexpensive
Hogwarts House PopSocket ($15 at Amazon)
Represent your house with a secure way to grip your phone while walking on your magical adventure casting spells and securing Foundables.
Harry Potter Over The Ear Headphones ($25 at Amazon)
Show your love of Harry Potter to the whole world, while shutting that same world out with these funky headphones from ihome.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Linedock for MacBook Pro shown off at CES 2020 with 10 ports and an SSD
Linedock debuted last year as a dock for the 13-inch MacBook Pro. And now it's back and redesigned for the 15 and 16-inch MacBook Pro
Spotify is going to start using targeted advertising for podcasts
Spotify is going to start using targeted advertising for podcasts, according to a report from The Verge.
Apple says it's scanning photos uploaded to iCloud to weed out child abuse
Jane Horvath, Apple’s chief privacy officer spoke at CES 2020 yesterday and confirmed that Apple scans iCloud photos to check whether they have any illegal content.
You'll find these great games only available on the Nintendo Switch in 2020
While many Nintendo Switch games are ports, remakes, or even simultaneous releases with other platforms, there are still some amazing titles that are coming exclusively to the Switch only.