As our sources at Niantic hinted last week, Niantic has announced the introduction of the Knight Bus to Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. This new feature will provide players the ability to participate in Wizarding Challenges from the comfort of home. Players level 7 or higher will soon be able to take a ride on the Knight Bus straight to Hogwarts, where remote fortresses will be available to battle the forces of calamity. These fortresses will offer a variety of foes using runestones just like normal fortresses. Although this feature was designed to support remote play for the many wizards and witches who've found themselves unable to fully engage in Wizards Unite while shelter in place or otherwise social distancing, Niantic has also announced the Knight Bus will be a permanent addition to the game.

So, keep an eye out for the latest update as this new feature will begin rolling out soon! We expect that, like many of Niantics new features, we will begin to see the Knight Bus introduced regionally and/or to higher level players first, before a universal roll out. When we have more details, we will update you here.

Are you excited to get back into Wizarding Challenges? Have you found other ways to safely play Wizards Unite while social distancing? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Harry Potter: Wizards Unite guides to take your game to the next level!

Harry Potter accessories we love

Hogwarts phone case ($10 at Amazon) Show your love of the Potterverse, and protect your phone with this beautiful faux-leather case. The Hogwarts crest burns bright on the front with plenty of room inside for some cash and cards too. RAVPower Ace ($40 at Amazon) You don't want to run out of juice while battling baddies in Fortresses, now do you? Make sure you've got backup power with this quality but inexpensive Hogwarts House PopSocket ($15 at Amazon) Represent your house with a secure way to grip your phone while walking on your magical adventure casting spells and securing Foundables. Harry Potter Over The Ear Headphones ($25 at Amazon) Show your love of Harry Potter to the whole world, while shutting that same world out with these funky headphones from ihome.