Today, Niantic announced a new series of skill trees coming soon to Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. These new skills will be available to every player, level four or higher, regardless of which profession they've chosen. By completing SOS Training, players will be able to unlock a series of brand new spells. Some of the new spells will boost your existing gameplay, including Departure Denial which prevents Confoundables from fleeing, as well as Potions Effect and Brew Time Reduction, which boost your existing potion brewing skills.

Other spells featured in the new SOS Training will unlock new Traces that can be cast directly on the map. These Field Charms help to support remote play by allowing players to access various features wherever they are. The Trace Charm will cause more Traces to appear nearby, while the Inn Charm and Greenhouse Charm will provide you with more Spell Energy and rare potions ingredients. The Field Charms will also work for other players so if you happen to be near other players, you will all be able to benefit from the Spell Energy or potions ingredients a single player summons.

Are you excited to expand your magic game? Which of the new charms or skills are you most eager to learn? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out the rest of our Harry Potter: Wizards Unite guides to take your game to the next level!

Harry Potter accessories we love

Hogwarts phone case ($10 at Amazon) Show your love of the Potterverse, and protect your phone with this beautiful faux-leather case. The Hogwarts crest burns bright on the front with plenty of room inside for some cash and cards too. RAVPower Ace ($40 at Amazon) You don't want to run out of juice while battling baddies in Fortresses, now do you? Make sure you've got backup power with this quality but inexpensive Hogwarts House PopSocket ($15 at Amazon) Represent your house with a secure way to grip your phone while walking on your magical adventure casting spells and securing Foundables. Harry Potter Over The Ear Headphones ($25 at Amazon) Show your love of Harry Potter to the whole world, while shutting that same world out with these funky headphones from ihome.