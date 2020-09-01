Today, Niantic, the company that brought you Ingress, Pokémon Go, Harry Potter Wizards Unite, and so much more, has announced that it is building a Planet-Scale AR Alliance that will bring together mobile ecosystem leaders with one common goal: to further the development of and access to new AR experiences. As the mobile landscape advances to 5G, more and more is becoming possible through the application of AR. As the leader in the development of new AR experiences, Niantic is bringing together companies such as Verizon, Deutsche Telekom, EE, Globe, Orange, SK Telecom, SoftBank, and TELUS. Although Niantic's work in AR has made countless features a reality, including reality blending and synchronous multiplayer, it seeks to accelerate the development and advancement of AR by working hand-in-hand with these mobile ecosystem leaders and more.

Niantic seeks to combine AR devlopment with all 5G has to offer, including ultra-reliable low latency, enhanced mobile broadband, network slicing, and edge computing, a goal all eight of its launch partners share. Further, Niantic invites device manufacturers, wireless carriers, and other mobile ecosystem companies to join in the Alliance. Having already grown and shaped the AR landscape, Niantic was already primed and ready to take full advantage of 5G capabilities, but this partnership is sure to speed things along.

