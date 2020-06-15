What you need to know
- Niantic has over ten new apps currently in development.
- It currently plans to release these apps approximately two per year.
- These apps will not all be games.
As Niantic continues to expand its platform for AR app developers, the company has provided a few hints about what is to come. John Hanke, CEO of Niantic revealed that the platform is currently supporting the development of more than ten new apps. Niantic's current roadmap includes the release of approximately two apps per year over the next several years. Although Hanke did not reveal what specific apps were in development, he did say that they included both games and other AR experiences. When questioned about Niantic apps that are not games, he explained that there are opportunities to expand AR experiences in social interactions, physical fitness, and shopping. He also brought up Niantic's first app, Fieldtrip, which was not a game at all, but rather a way to share fun and interesting local spots in the real world with other locals and visitors alike. He also confirmed that these apps included a mix of both existing licensed IP, like Pokémon Go, and original content, like Ingress.
As Niantic continues working behind the scenes to help create new AR apps, many tools are being provided to developers on the Niantic Platform, including:
- Client side neural network AR, such as the experimental reality blending feature coming soon to Pokémon Go.
- Real world points of interest mapped by Pokémon Go and Ingress players through Project Wayfarer.
- Ingress Agents submissions of full 3D portal scans.
- The recently acquired 6D.ai.
More information about these new apps, as well as further development of the Niantic platform will be provided later this year.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Facebook testing Face ID and Touch ID authentication for Messenger on iOS
Facebook is testing using Face ID and Touch ID as an additional layer of security for its iOS Messenger App.
Apple renames store in Scotland in solidarity with racial justice efforts
In another small step to answer calls for racial justice in Scotland, Apple has renamed its Apple Buchanan Street retail store to Apple Glasgow.
Police use Find My to track stolen iPhone to the apartment of thief's mom
When will people learn that if you're going to steal an iPhone there's a good chance that you're going to get caught? Apparently nobody told this thief who led police straight to his mother's home.
Make your racing games feel more real with these steering wheel controllers
If you love playing Mario Kart and other racing games on your Nintendo Switch, you should consider picking up a steering wheel controller. We've rounded up a few options to give you a competitive edge or just share some immersive fun with friends and family.