Today, Niantic took to Twitter to recap some of its accomplishments for 2019. The series of tweets highlighted some of the biggest changes and features it has introduced to Pokémon Go, Ingress, and Harry Potter Wizards Unite, as well as a preview of what it has planned for 2020. The tweets covered:

The expansion of its in app support which allows players to get support without ever leaving their game on many more topics than before.

The introduction of Community Forums for Harry Potter Wizards Unite and Ingress allowing players from all over the world to connect with each other and build communities for tackling these games in the real world.

Updates to the Pokémon Go Help Center with Release Notes and a more indepth and up to date Issues Page to help increase transparency.

The introduction of the Three-Strike Policy from Pokémon Go into Harry Potter Wizards Unite and Ingress to help cut back on cheating.

A promise that Niantic has been listening to community feedback and will be balancing quality of life with new features.

Thanks to the many players who have offered their support and dedication to Niantic and its properties over the year.

It's certainly been a busy year for Niantic and it's looking as though 2020 is already shaping up to be another exciting year for Pokémon Go, Ingress, and Harry Potter Wizards Unite players!