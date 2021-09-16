With the new iPhone 13 handsets set to go up for pre-order tomorrow and hit Apple Stores next week, it's never too early to start considering what case you're going to buy. Nimble is out with a new case designed for Apple's new lineup, and it's all about helping to save the planet as well as your phone.

The Nimble Spotlight Case comes in three different colors and is made from 72% recycled plastic. It's 15ft drop-certified so you know your pride and joy will be safe and sound, while the slim design should make sure your already chunky iPhone 13 Pro Max won't get any chunkier than it needs to.

It isn't just recycled plastic that's gone into this thing, either. I'm told recycled silicone is being used to great the non-slip texture!