In a new report from analytics firm Flurry Analytics, the iPhone took nine out of the top ten spots for smartphone activations this Christmas. The firm did point out that despite Apple being able to release its iPhone 12 lineup in time for the holidays, overall smartphone activation was down 23% year over year when compared to 2019.

Christmas day in the United States is the single greatest day for new smartphone activations. And despite supply chain delays caused by COVID-19, Apple launched its iPhone 12 line—complete with four 5G-enabled devices—just in time for the holidays. While the iPhone 12 series sold well during its initial launch week, November smartphone activations were down in 2020 compared to 2019.

According to the numbers, the iPhone 11 was actually the most activated device on Christmas day, with the iPhone XR coming up in second place.