What you need to know
- Apple took the top nine spots in smartphone activations on Christmas.
- The iPhone 11 actually took first place.
In a new report from analytics firm Flurry Analytics, the iPhone took nine out of the top ten spots for smartphone activations this Christmas. The firm did point out that despite Apple being able to release its iPhone 12 lineup in time for the holidays, overall smartphone activation was down 23% year over year when compared to 2019.
Christmas day in the United States is the single greatest day for new smartphone activations. And despite supply chain delays caused by COVID-19, Apple launched its iPhone 12 line—complete with four 5G-enabled devices—just in time for the holidays. While the iPhone 12 series sold well during its initial launch week, November smartphone activations were down in 2020 compared to 2019.
According to the numbers, the iPhone 11 was actually the most activated device on Christmas day, with the iPhone XR coming up in second place.
The iPhone 11 was the most activated device on Christmas day, with activations 5% higher versus the 7 day average between December 18 to December 24. In the case of the iPhone XR, the number of activations on Christmas day was relatively equal to the trailing 7 day average, meaning it was not necessarily a popular gift for Christmas, but remains a popular smartphone for Apple customers.
The iPhone 12 Pro Max followed in third place, with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 Pro behind it. Apple took nine out of the top ten sports in Christmas day activations overall.
Apple iPhone devices took nine of the top ten spots, with LG's budget K30 the only other manufacturer to make the list. Last year's iPhone 11 takes the #1 spot for the second consecutive year, followed by the 2018 iPhone XR. This year's most premium device, the iPhone 12 Pro Max takes third place. Typically, Apple's highest-end devices surge at launch as early adopters rush out to buy the most advanced Apple smartphone available. As the masses slowly replace their old devices, the base model—this year the iPhone 12—typically gains in popularity. But as we reported in an earlier post, the iPhone 12 Pro Max had the strongest launch week out of any Apple iPhone device in the past three years, indicating a strong and long-lasting demand for their most premium smartphone.
One notable phone missing from the top spots is the iPhone 12 mini, Apple's smaller "flagship" phone that includes all of the features of the iPhone 12 in a more compact design. It appears that it still has yet to catch on with most consumers.
