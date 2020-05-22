Do you love online, competitive games, but wish they were a bit more cartoonish and more Splatoonish than the usual gritty shooters? Or do you just want to wallop your friends with giant toy-like weapons? GungHo Online presents, for this scenario: Ninjala. It's a free-to-play battler coming soon to the Nintendo Switch that takes artistic cues from Splatoon and gameplay cues from most multiplayer battling games, but with a twist -- the ninjas of Ninjala can chew gum, blow bubbles, and use them to move around the battlefield in unusual and surprising ways. And since the game is free and has an open beta on the way, it's super easy to give it a try and see if it clicks with you.

Bubblegum ninjas Ninjala Here to chew gum and kick ninja butt GungHo's free-to-play online battler features kid ninjas, bubblegum, and weapons that get bigger and bigger as you accumulate more power. Jump in with or without your friends and prove that you're the most worthy ninja in the world. Free on the Nintendo Switch eShop

With the game right around the corner, here's all we know so far about Ninjala: What is Ninjala?

Ninjala is an upcoming free-to-play action title coming to the Nintendo Switch, developed by GungHo Entertainment — the same studio behind Puzzle & Dragons. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo The game takes place in a fictional, cartoon world with aesthetics similar to Splatoon's, where the World Ninja Association (WNA) has developed a chewing gum called Ninja-Gum that can bring the strength of long-dormant ninjas to the forefront and make them powerful again. The WNA then holds a tournament to determine who the most powerful ninjas are, so it can give them the gun and reawaken the long-lost lines of ninjas. Unfortunately, the Ninja-Gum has a strange side effect: any adult that uses it turns into a child. So the tournament put on by the WNA ends up full of children... How do you play?

Ninjala includes several different battle modes, and is focused on the multiplayer battling aspect. There's an eight-player battle royale mode and a 4v4 team battle mode. In both modes, players can choose one of the playable ninja characters, customize their looks, and enter the battle. First, players should explore the map to take out flying drones to fill up their S-energy meters, a yellow meter displayed below the character's health. With full meters, players can craft larger melee weapons and use them to take down other players. They are also able to use their Ninja-Gum to blow bubbles and launch them at opponents, or to activate special moves. Points are earned by knocking out foes. Can I play with friends?

Yes, absolutely! Online play is available with Ninjala, and since the game is free, you don't need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to enjoy it. You can immediate jump into matches with friends. How do I access the open beta?

Ninjala already had one open beta in April, but if you missed it and want to try the game for yourself, don't worry! Ninjala is having a second open beta on May 31, 2020, from noon to 9:00 p.m. Pacific time. To access it, simply download the Ninjala open beta pre-load from the Nintendo Switch eShop, and access it during that time. The game will not be unlocked before then, and it will close up afterward, so check the clock before you access it. The open beta may have a limited number of characters or weapons available, so be aware that what you're playing might not be representative of the entire full game once it releases. When can I get it?

Ninjala was originally planned for launch on May 27, 2020, but due to COVID-19 impacting development, it has been delayed to June 24, 2020 worldwide. However, the game is free-to-play, so when the time comes you don't need to worry about purchasing it. Just download it from the eShop, and jump right in!

