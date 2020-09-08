What you need to know
- Nintendo announced that a new game known as Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will be coming to Nintendo Switch.
- This action, fighting game takes place 100 years before the events in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
- It should be noted that this is not the Breath of the Wild sequel.
- It will release for Nintendo Switch on November 20, 2020.
Nintendo announced that a new Hyrule Warriors game that centers specifically on the events that took place 100 years before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be coming to the Nintendo Switch on November 20, 2020. This will be in similar vein to Hyrule Warriors, a game that's all about cutting down hordes of Zelda enemies while playing as Link, Zelda, or a host of other characters from The Legend of Zelda series.
It should be noted that this is not the Breath of the Wild sequel. Though, in some ways, it could be considered the Breath of the Wild prequel.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity follows the Link, Zelda, and the four Champions as they struggle to keep Hyrule safe from Calamity Ganon. The enemies players encounter will include Bokoblins, Lynels, and Ganon's other minions. In addition to playing as Link, players will also be able to play as Zelda.
If you can't wait to get your hands on Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity then you might want to check out Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch.
Zelda throwdown
Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition
Fight for Hyrule
Play as your favorite characters from The Legend of Zelda series while taking down massive hordes of enemies. You'll unlock new playable characters as you go.
