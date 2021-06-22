When it comes to online games, Splatoon 2 arguably made the most use of the Nintendo Switch Online mobile application. Friends could get together to play in Turf War, Salmon Run, Splatfests, even if it's just to show off their super fresh Splatoon amiibo gear.

One such method of getting together was through the Online Lounge, a feature of the Nintendo Switch Online mobile app that allowed players to arrange lobbies by generating a URL that their social media friends could click to join a room in the NSO app.

However, Nintendo has announced on their customer support website that they will no longer be supporting the Online Lounge feature starting on July 28, 2021. This means that players will no longer be able to generate URLs for friends to use, however, lobbies can still be arranged through the in-game room system. Voice chat will also continue to work for Splatoon 2 online lobbies via the Nintendo Switch app.

The Nintendo Switch Online app, despite being marketed as an integral part of the Nintendo Switch experience, seems to be continuously treated as an afterthought. Fans have been wondering what this means for the announced Splatoon 3, and whether online match-up features will improve with the series' third iteration.

Are you still playing Splatoon 2? What are you most excited to see in Splatoon 3? Let us know in the comments!