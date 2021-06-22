What you need to know
- Splatoon 2 is a multiplayer shooter that uses ink as ammo.
- Players could use the Online Lounge feature of the Nintendo Switch Online app to arrange lobbies with friends.
- The Online Lounge feature will be discontinued on July 28, 2021.
When it comes to online games, Splatoon 2 arguably made the most use of the Nintendo Switch Online mobile application. Friends could get together to play in Turf War, Salmon Run, Splatfests, even if it's just to show off their super fresh Splatoon amiibo gear.
One such method of getting together was through the Online Lounge, a feature of the Nintendo Switch Online mobile app that allowed players to arrange lobbies by generating a URL that their social media friends could click to join a room in the NSO app.
However, Nintendo has announced on their customer support website that they will no longer be supporting the Online Lounge feature starting on July 28, 2021. This means that players will no longer be able to generate URLs for friends to use, however, lobbies can still be arranged through the in-game room system. Voice chat will also continue to work for Splatoon 2 online lobbies via the Nintendo Switch app.
The Nintendo Switch Online app, despite being marketed as an integral part of the Nintendo Switch experience, seems to be continuously treated as an afterthought. Fans have been wondering what this means for the announced Splatoon 3, and whether online match-up features will improve with the series' third iteration.
Are you still playing Splatoon 2? What are you most excited to see in Splatoon 3? Let us know in the comments!
Woomy!
Splatoon 2
Defend your turf with friends!
This incredible shooter by Nintendo sees players team up with friends to paint the whole town... whatever color you want! Defend your Turf, rise up in Ranked Battles, and get rid of those pesky Salmonoids in Salmon Run. If you're looking for some solo action, run through the Octo Canyon or through the Deep Sea Metro in Octo Expansion.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
People are suffering from the age-old iCloud Calendar spam problem again
Suffering from an uptick in iCloud Calendar spam? You aren't alone.
You can now buy 'Ted Lasso' AFC Richmond merch including shirts and more
You can now get an AFC Richmond shirt of your own and it might be the best day ever.
Best Prime Day MacBook deals: $900 MacBook Air, $350 off MacBook Pro, more
If you're in the market for a new MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro, you'll want to check for a nice deal. Luckily, we've got you covered with all of the best deals in one place so you can avoid paying full price.
Here's everything you need to stream your favorite video games
Streaming your Nintendo Switch gameplay is really easy as long as you have all of the necessary equipment. You'll need a good computer, a capture card, microphone, and headset at least.