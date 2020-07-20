What you need to know Today a Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase took place.

It focused on titles from Nintendo's development and publishing partners.

Here are all of the games shown during the showcase.

Several upcoming games and updates were announced during the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase. The video only runs for a few minutes. Here's the video to the showcase along with a list of everything announced during the Nintendo Direct Mini.

Cadence of Hyrule

Three DLC packs are making their way to this popular Zelda/Crypt of the NecroDancer crossover. The first DLC Pack releases later today and all Packs will be released by October 2020. A season pass for all three DLC packs will also become available for purchase today. If that wasn't enough, a copy of the game that includes all of the previously released DLC will become available on October 23, 2020. DLC Pack 1: Character Pack - Impa, Aria, Shadow Link, Shadow Zelda, and Frederick join the ensemble.

DLC Pack 2: Melody Pack - 39 songs added including remixed versions of the games background music.

DLC Pack 3: Symphony of the Mask - Play as the Skull Kid and play through new story and map. His abilities change depending on the mask he wears. Rogue Company

A new Rogue is heading to this online multiperson third-person shooter. More information regarding this game will be released later today. WWE 2K Battle Grounds - September 18, 2020

This wrestling game includes famous fighters throughout WWE history. It will release September 18, 2020. Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster - Spring 2021

Atlus's cult classic is getting remastered in HD for Nintendo Switch. It is set to release Spring 2021. Shin Megami Tensei 5 - 2021

The next game in Atlus' popular series will be releasing sometime in 2021.