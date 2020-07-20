What you need to know
- Today a Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase took place.
- It focused on titles from Nintendo's development and publishing partners.
- Here are all of the games shown during the showcase.
Several upcoming games and updates were announced during the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase. The video only runs for a few minutes. Here's the video to the showcase along with a list of everything announced during the Nintendo Direct Mini.
Cadence of Hyrule
Three DLC packs are making their way to this popular Zelda/Crypt of the NecroDancer crossover. The first DLC Pack releases later today and all Packs will be released by October 2020. A season pass for all three DLC packs will also become available for purchase today. If that wasn't enough, a copy of the game that includes all of the previously released DLC will become available on October 23, 2020.
DLC Pack 1: Character Pack - Impa, Aria, Shadow Link, Shadow Zelda, and Frederick join the ensemble.
DLC Pack 2: Melody Pack - 39 songs added including remixed versions of the games background music.
DLC Pack 3: Symphony of the Mask - Play as the Skull Kid and play through new story and map. His abilities change depending on the mask he wears.
Rogue Company
A new Rogue is heading to this online multiperson third-person shooter. More information regarding this game will be released later today.
WWE 2K Battle Grounds - September 18, 2020
This wrestling game includes famous fighters throughout WWE history. It will release September 18, 2020.
Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster - Spring 2021
Atlus's cult classic is getting remastered in HD for Nintendo Switch. It is set to release Spring 2021.
Shin Megami Tensei 5 - 2021
The next game in Atlus' popular series will be releasing sometime in 2021.
