Today, Nintendo revealed the Nintendo Switch Lite . It's hitting retailers on September 20 for $200. However, it seems like the console manufacturer is also planning on upgrading the original Nintendo Switch with a faster processor and more.

According to a report by The Verge , Nintendo filed paperwork with the Federal Communications Commission of the United States for a Nintendo Switch with a new processor, new flash storage, and a modified motherboard. You can take a look at an excerpt from the documentation below.

There are rumors floating around that Nintendo is working on a "Nintendo Switch Pro," but these changes seem to indicate a modest boost instead of a complete overhaul. However, only time will tell. Right now the company is focusing on the Nintendo Switch Lite.

Given the fact that next-generation consoles are right around the corner, it'll be interesting to see how Nintendo plans to counter Microsoft's "Project Scarlett" and Sony's PlayStation 5. The company isn't usually known for pushing the boundaries with powerful hardware, but the Nintendo Switch Pro – if it actually exists – may change that.