The Nintendo Switch has been an avant garde console both with its hybrid design and with its unique controllers. Today, Nintendo of Europe tweeted a video that teased another unusual accessory to add to the gaming company's repertoire.

Many people aren't sure what to think about it.

It appears to be a bendable wheel that you can strap Joy-Cons to. There's also a stretchable material that allows you to strap a Joy-Con to your thigh. As you move these accessories around, the motion controls in the Joy-Cons will react with the game you're playing.

In the video, participants are shown engaging in Yoga poses and fitness-related activities. However, no gameplay is shown. The video doesn't reveal the name of the device either. At the end of the video Nintendo states that more information will be coming on Sept. 12, 2019.