On January 9, 2020, Nintendo of America Inc. filed a trademark in Argentina with the name "Mario & Luigi." The filing description gives us more information on what this trademark is for:

With the mention of game cartridges, computer game software, and so forth, it seems likely that this game is intended for the Nintendo Switch. If you're unfamiliar with the Mario & Luigi series, they were RPGs starring the famous plumber brothers. These handheld games, created by the dev team, AlphaDream, were very popular in their time and had a home on Nintendo's DS and 3DS gaming systems.

Oddly enough, AlphaDream filed for bankruptcy on October 1, 2019, which means that this filing comes three months after the original developers closed down for good. Whether this filing is for a remake of one of the original classics or a brand new Mario & Luigi title is unclear. However, considering that a new developer team must be assigned to it, it's likely that this could be a brand new entry in the series.