What you need to know
- LEGO has collaborated with Nintendo to create an all-new Mario-themed LEGO set.
- The set is based on Super Mario 64 and features scenes from the game and miniature figurines.
- This special set will release on October 1, 2021 for a suggested retail price of $169.99 USD.
After the first LEGO Super Mario set that featured interactive figures took the world by storm, LEGO seems to want to continue their relationship with Nintendo. In a tweet posted by Nintendo of America, a new LEGO set was announced, this time featuring miniature depictions of various locales in Super Mario 64 for the Nintendo 64, with mini figurines to match.
Four areas are shown in the trailer, including Princess Peach's Castle and Bob-omb Battlefield. Fans of Super Mario 64 will love seeing little nods to their favorite game, as the details are what make LEGO sets so special. Oddly enough, these worlds can be folded and stored in a large buildable Question Block, which was absent from Super Mario 64. Nevertheless, it's an iconic piece of imagery, which any Mario fan will recognize.
Super Mario 64 was last seen in Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which has since left the Nintendo Switch after a limited release. There's no telling whether Nintendo will re-release the game, but with their silence on the subject, it seems that Mario will remain dead on that front.
The Super Mario 64 LEGO set will be available exclusively at LEGO retail stores and their official website starting on October 1, 2021. The set's recommended retail price is $169.99 USD.
Will you be picking up this LEGO set? What are your thoughts on these collaborations? Let us know in the comments below!
Three cheers for Mario
Super Mario 64™ Question Mark Block
A lot of nostalgia in one small block.
Re-live your memories with Super Mario 64 as you build up this engaging interactive set based on the classic Nintendo 64 game. With several worlds to build up, you can play with the micro figurines and then store everything neatly away in the eye-catching Question Mark Block that any Mario fan will recognize.
