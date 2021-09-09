After the first LEGO Super Mario set that featured interactive figures took the world by storm, LEGO seems to want to continue their relationship with Nintendo. In a tweet posted by Nintendo of America, a new LEGO set was announced, this time featuring miniature depictions of various locales in Super Mario 64 for the Nintendo 64, with mini figurines to match.

Here we go! Relive the fun of #SuperMario64 and explore some of its most iconic levels with the #LEGO Super Mario 64 ? Block! pic.twitter.com/TaJJtkOM1C — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 9, 2021

Four areas are shown in the trailer, including Princess Peach's Castle and Bob-omb Battlefield. Fans of Super Mario 64 will love seeing little nods to their favorite game, as the details are what make LEGO sets so special. Oddly enough, these worlds can be folded and stored in a large buildable Question Block, which was absent from Super Mario 64. Nevertheless, it's an iconic piece of imagery, which any Mario fan will recognize.

Super Mario 64 was last seen in Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which has since left the Nintendo Switch after a limited release. There's no telling whether Nintendo will re-release the game, but with their silence on the subject, it seems that Mario will remain dead on that front.

The Super Mario 64 LEGO set will be available exclusively at LEGO retail stores and their official website starting on October 1, 2021. The set's recommended retail price is $169.99 USD.

