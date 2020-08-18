On August 18 at 12:00 p.m. ET, Nintendo released its Indie World showcase. The presentation gives us 20 minutes of indie games that will be coming to the Nintendo Switch sometime within the next few months or years. Some of the best Nintendo Switch games to release so far have been indie hits. Perhaps one of the games listed will be just as relaxing as Stardew Valley or just as hilarious as Untitled Goose Game. Here are all of the games that have been listed so far. We'll continue to update as the direct continues.
Every game listed during the Indie World showcase
Hades
Super Giant Games' rogue-like dungeon game has you playing as the titular prince of the underworld. It debuts on Nintendo Switch this fall.
Hypnospace Outlaw
Dodge computer hackers and online villains as you work to solve mysteries. It launches August 27, 2020.
Spiritfarer
Playing as Stella, help spirits of the dead make it to the realm of the dead. This is a management game that allows you to explore along the way. It launches on Nintendo Switch later today.
Garden Story
Help concord the grape in his newly appointed role as Guardian of the Grove. It comes to Nintendo Switch in 2021.
Subnautica
Dive into the ocean to craft resources and discover an underwater world. It launches on Nintendo Switch in early 2021
Subnautica: Below Zero
Try to survive the frozen world of planet 4546B in the sequel. It also releases in early 2021.
Takeshi and Hiroshi
Play as a budding video game developer who is designing games for your younger brother. It's a launches on Nintendo Switch later today.
Raji: An Ancient Epic
Nodding Heads Games is creating an action adventure game that dives into Indian culture and hindu tales. It releases later today as a timed console exclusive on Nintendo Switch.
Bear and Breakfast
As a bear inkeeper it's your job to manage your guests and increase the value of your establishment. What mysteries will you discover in the forest. It releases as a timed console exclusive in 2021.
A Short Hike
Discover the world around you while exploring this world. It launches on Nintendo Switch later today as a timed console exclusive.
Card Shark
Cheat your way to the top of 1700s French society while playing card games. Just don't get caught. It releases on Nintendo Switch in 2021.
Torchlight 3
Build your own forts and upgrade your gear while diving into dungeons and growing your treasure horde. Torchlight 3 releases on Nintendo Switch in Fall 2020.
Manifold Garden
This first person puzzle game has you exploring optical illusions in infinitely repeating buildings. It releases later today on Nintendo Switch.
Evergate
This game releases later today on Nintendo Switch. This puzzle-platformer is all about jumping from place to place as you explore dimensions in a quest to save the afterlife.
Untitled Goose Game
Untitled Goose Game stole our hearts earlier this year and House House just revealed that we will be getting a free, two-player co-op mode on September 23, 2020.
Additional games
The following games were all announced in a quick montage:
- Haven - later this year
- Going Under - Sept. 24
- The Red Lantern - Autumn 2020
- Unrailed! - Sept. 23, demo later today
- Struggling - Aug. 27
- Inmost - Aug. 21
- She Dreams Elsewhere - early 2021
- Grindstone - Autumn 2020
- Gonner2 - Autumn 2020
