On August 18 at 12:00 p.m. ET, Nintendo released its Indie World showcase. The presentation gives us 20 minutes of indie games that will be coming to the Nintendo Switch sometime within the next few months or years. Some of the best Nintendo Switch games to release so far have been indie hits. Perhaps one of the games listed will be just as relaxing as Stardew Valley or just as hilarious as Untitled Goose Game. Here are all of the games that have been listed so far. We'll continue to update as the direct continues.

Every game listed during the Indie World showcase Here are all of the games listed during the 20-minute Indie World showcase. Hades

Super Giant Games' rogue-like dungeon game has you playing as the titular prince of the underworld. It debuts on Nintendo Switch this fall. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Hypnospace Outlaw

Dodge computer hackers and online villains as you work to solve mysteries. It launches August 27, 2020. Spiritfarer

Playing as Stella, help spirits of the dead make it to the realm of the dead. This is a management game that allows you to explore along the way. It launches on Nintendo Switch later today. Garden Story

Help concord the grape in his newly appointed role as Guardian of the Grove. It comes to Nintendo Switch in 2021. Subnautica

Dive into the ocean to craft resources and discover an underwater world. It launches on Nintendo Switch in early 2021 Subnautica: Below Zero

Try to survive the frozen world of planet 4546B in the sequel. It also releases in early 2021. Takeshi and Hiroshi

Play as a budding video game developer who is designing games for your younger brother. It's a launches on Nintendo Switch later today. Raji: An Ancient Epic

Nodding Heads Games is creating an action adventure game that dives into Indian culture and hindu tales. It releases later today as a timed console exclusive on Nintendo Switch. Bear and Breakfast

As a bear inkeeper it's your job to manage your guests and increase the value of your establishment. What mysteries will you discover in the forest. It releases as a timed console exclusive in 2021. A Short Hike

Discover the world around you while exploring this world. It launches on Nintendo Switch later today as a timed console exclusive. Card Shark

Cheat your way to the top of 1700s French society while playing card games. Just don't get caught. It releases on Nintendo Switch in 2021. Torchlight 3

Build your own forts and upgrade your gear while diving into dungeons and growing your treasure horde. Torchlight 3 releases on Nintendo Switch in Fall 2020. Manifold Garden

This first person puzzle game has you exploring optical illusions in infinitely repeating buildings. It releases later today on Nintendo Switch. Evergate

This game releases later today on Nintendo Switch. This puzzle-platformer is all about jumping from place to place as you explore dimensions in a quest to save the afterlife. Untitled Goose Game