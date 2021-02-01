Nintendo recently announced that a global re-print of the coveted Animal Crossing Sanrio Collaboration amiibo which will be compatible with Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be released on March 26th. The cards were previously released in the United Kingdom and Japan in 2016, with Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo players being able to invite Sanrio-themed villagers to their town and purchase Sanrio-themed furniture. Hello Kitty, Pompompurin, Little Twin Stars, Cinnamoroll, My Melody and Keroppi characters and furniture were showcased.

The Animal Crossing Sanrio Collaboration Pack comes to the US for the first time on 3/26, exclusively at @Target! You’ll be able to use these vibrantly designed amiibo cards in compatible games. @Sanrio #ACNH pic.twitter.com/SVqQSekQTj — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 26, 2021

The low-print run quickly made them a hot commodity, with prices quickly rising to hundreds of dollars on secondhand websites like eBay. The cards were also not released in the United States, giving players little choice but to buy them for exorbitant prices if they wanted legitimate copies.

The cards are compatible with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but can only be used on Harvey's Island to allow the player to purchase Sanrio-themed posters through Nook Shopping. It is not yet clear whether Nintendo will allow for players to finally invite the themed villagers in New Horizons when the cards release in March. Nintendo has announced that a re-print will be issued in both Europe and Japan, which will hopefully discourage scalpers. Fans have been eager to invite these villagers into their towns in New Horizons, which has been one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch so far.