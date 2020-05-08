What you need to know
- A fan project saw Super Mario 64 ported to PC with some extra graphical enhancements.
- Nintendo lawyers have reportedly filed a copyright complaint against the project.
- Websites with the source files for the project are having the files removed.
- Videos showing gameplay of the port are also being pulled.
An impressive Super Mario 64 fan port to PC started gathering attention earlier this year. This port allowed such graphical enhancements as 4K support and ultrawide monitor compatibility. To the shock of no one, this project is now coming under fire from Nintendo. Torrentfreak reports that Nintendo laywers have taken action, filing copyright complaints against websites with the source files for the projects.
The copyright complaint reads "The copyrighted work is Nintendo's Super Mario 64 video game, including the audio-visual work, software, and fictional character depictions covered by U.S. Copyright Reg. No. PA[REDACTED]." The claim came from Wildwood Law Group LLC, which has worked with Nintendo in the past.
In addition to different websites losing the files for the project, gameplay videos on YouTube are being pulled with copyright claims . The timing of this situation is interesting, as Nintendo is heavily rumored to be porting multiple Mario games to the Nintendo Switch later in 2020, including Super Mario 64.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
