As 2019 is drawing to a close it's a good time to reflect on all you've done and accomplished this year. Nintendo is helping you take a look back at your Switch gaming history by allowing anyone with a Nintendo account to view their year in review. This allows you to see how many hours you've played total on your Switch, which games you played the most, the total number of Switch games you've played, and see which days you spent the most time playing on your Switch.

I was genuinely surprised by the total number of games I had played on Switch this year. Granted, I report on Nintendo Switch for a living, so my stats were a lot higher than the average player. The thing I found most interesting with this Nintendo Switch year in review is that I can see which months I played on my Switch the most. There's a significant bump in play hours around the time that Fire Emblem: Three Houses came out and then my November play hours are astronomical because both Luigi's Mansion 3 and Pokémon Sword and Shield had launched. It's really interesting to see.

To access your own Nintendo Switch Year in Review stats, follow the steps below.

How to view your Nintendo Switch Year in Review stats

From a web browser go to https://switch.nintendo.com/year-in-review/. If your Nintendo account user name and icon appear in the upper right corner you'll be able to see your stats. Otherwise, click on the Sign in button in the middle of the screen. This page will pop up. Enter your email address or user name up top and password below it. Click Sign in. Your year in review will load up. Scroll down to look at your stats.

There you have it. Now you can check out your own Nintendo Switch gaming history for 2019. Share your stats with your fellow Switch friends. That's what I've done and it's been interesting to see how different our gaming experiences have been this year.