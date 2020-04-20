What you need to know
- According to Nikkei, Nintendo is reportedly increasing its production of Nintendo Switch units by around 10%.
- In 2019, Nintendo produced around 20 million Nintendo Switch units.
- Nintendo has been suffering supply chain issues for parts since February.
Since social distancing began to be enforced in countries worldwide, people have naturally spent more time playing and buying games. According to a new report from Nikkei, Nintendo is working to meet the additional demand and solve supply chain issues that have caused shortages since February.
Nikkei has learned that Nintendo intends to increase production by around 10%, up from the 20 million Nintendo Switch units produced in 2019. When asked for comment, Nintendo told Nikkei that "We hope [suppliers] will be responsive to the production increase, but for procurement of some parts, the outlook remains uncertain, and we can't forecast exactly how many Switches can be supplied."
With Animal Crossing: New Horizons seeing incredible sales, it'll be interesting to see how Nintendo works to get the Nintendo Switch supply chain back on track, especially with social distancing still enforced and slowing down production in countries like Malaysia and the Philippines.
Easy money
$20 Nintendo Switch Currency Card
Simple and easy.
Nintendo Switch currency lets you buy digital games and add-ons without the hassle of physical copies and needing to swap game cards. Simply load up your currency and you're good to start grabbing games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Watch this dongle flex allow a Mac Pro to work with 3 ancient Mac displays
The Pro Display XDR isn't Apple's first obscenely costly monitor. Watch some of the others be hooked up to a Mac Pro.
Apple's refreshed AirPods Pro reportedly won't arrive until later in 2020
Don't hold your breath for new AirPods Pro anytime soon.
AirPower's like London busses – you wait for ages for it, then two arrive
We've heard claims that AirPower is back on the table, but what if Apple actually has a couple of different sizes being tested?
You'll find these great games only available on the Nintendo Switch in 2020
While many Nintendo Switch games are ports, remakes, or even simultaneous releases with other platforms, there are still some amazing titles that are coming exclusively to the Switch only.