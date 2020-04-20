Since social distancing began to be enforced in countries worldwide, people have naturally spent more time playing and buying games. According to a new report from Nikkei, Nintendo is working to meet the additional demand and solve supply chain issues that have caused shortages since February.

Nikkei has learned that Nintendo intends to increase production by around 10%, up from the 20 million Nintendo Switch units produced in 2019. When asked for comment, Nintendo told Nikkei that "We hope [suppliers] will be responsive to the production increase, but for procurement of some parts, the outlook remains uncertain, and we can't forecast exactly how many Switches can be supplied."

With Animal Crossing: New Horizons seeing incredible sales, it'll be interesting to see how Nintendo works to get the Nintendo Switch supply chain back on track, especially with social distancing still enforced and slowing down production in countries like Malaysia and the Philippines.