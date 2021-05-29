E3 season is upon us and it feels like just about every developer is gearing up with exciting news to share. Nintendo especially seems to have some delicious announcements this year and I'm starting to feel like a kid at Christmas, dying to see what E3 Santa will reveal at this year's virtual event. Of course, as with any big event, the closer we get to virtual E3 2021 in June, the more leaks and rumors whip around the internet. We've seen plenty this week alone. Some are credible teases from industry insiders while others are just fabrications created by attention-seeking agents of chaos. Still, whether real or not, they show us just how desperately the Nintendo community craves new hardware and games. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

So what rumors/news am I talking about? The release of the Switch Pro or Super Switch is definitely the biggest Nintendo news this week, thanks to Bloomberg's report on Wednesday. Nintendo likes to keep tight control over its unannounced hardware and games, but the evidence for a new Switch has been mounting. According to this information, Nintendo intends to assemble upgraded Switch replacements this July and could release them by September or October. The new Switch will supposedly have 4K output when docked and feature larger Samsung OLED displays. More exciting still, it seems that Nintendo will likely announce this new system before or during E3. As you can imagine, this set the Nintendo fanbase on fire with speculation and excitement. Then gallons of gasoline blasted the fire into space when Amazon Mexico created a listing for a "New Nintendo Switch Pro" and then took it down shortly thereafter (but not before some people took screenshots of it). Additional rumors are flying stating the new Switch will have an updated kickstand, more akin to that of a Surface Pro and that it will even feature an ethernet port. Whether there is any truth to these claims remains to be seen, though. Now, rumors of a Switch Pro with 4K resolution and increased processing power have been circulating the internet basically since the launch of the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo itself has not confirmed anything, but there's plenty of evidence to suggest that Nintendo is actually making something and will likely announce it this year either before or during E3. We just don't know yet if this project is the fabled 4K system that some fans have been dreaming of or simply a slight upgrade to what we have already. Like how the Switch V2 is so similar to the original Switch.