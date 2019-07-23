Stick drift is a big problem. It essentially means that the sticks on the controller have begun to "drift" in a particular direction. At best, it can be irritating - at worst, it makes games completely unplayable. Over the last couple of weeks, many Nintendo Switch users have been reporting issues with their Joy-Cons experiencing stick drift. Nintendo has been charging repair fees in order to fix these problems.

According to VICE, that will no longer be the case. VICE claims to have seen an internal customer service memo document which states that "customers will no longer be requested to provide proof of purchase for Joy-Con repairs." The document also states that "additionally it is not necessary to confirm warranty status. If a customer requests a refund for a previously paid Joy-Con repair... confirm the prior repair and then issue a refund."

VICE claims that they received the memo from a source at Nintendo, who they will not name for purposes of anonymity. This is great news and if you've already paid for a repair, don't worry - per VICE, Nintendo will now be issuing refunds for any repairs made. Hopefully this will put everyone's fears to rest and the issues can now be sorted in a somewhat simple fashion.

In the meanwhile, if you're looking at getting some new Joy-Cons anyways, Nintendo recently announced two more color combos for players to enjoy.