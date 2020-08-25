According to a report from Bloomberg, Nintendo is planning on releasing a new, upgraded Nintendo Switch in 2021 alongside a slate of new games. Details are vague as to exactly what improvements this version of the Nintendo Switch would offer but Nintendo is allegedly investigating 4K support and better computing power.

Rumors of a Nintendo Switch Pro of sorts have consistently popped up, though this kind of report lends far more credence to the existence of such a console. The Nintendo Switch has sold over 60 million units so far with the introduction of the Nintendo Switch Lite and a mainline revision, though Joy-Con stick drift remains an issue.

It's worth noting that this doesn't necessarily mean that games would be rendered in 4K, nor would there be any games that the current Nintendo Switch models are not capable of playing. There's also questions of just how long the battery life would last in a sort of 4K mode, though the battery life was vastly improved over the original model in the latest revision of the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch had a phenomenally strong start in 2020, with Animal Crossing: New Horizons quickly joining the ranks of the best Nintendo Switch games and selling well over 20 million copies. With that said, the first-party lineup of games for the remainder of the year is spare, with only Pikmin 3 Deluxe confirmed to arrive later in October.

It's possible we could finally see some major titles like Bayonetta 3, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's sequel or even Metroid Prime 4. We'll be sure to provide updates when any updates are announced.