It's never a "good' time to damage your gaming hardware but I'd recommend being extra careful right now. Nintendo has announced via a support page update that it is shutting down its U.S. repair centers due to the spread of COVID-19, aka coronavirus.

Due to preventive measures put in place for COVID-19, and in accordance with federal and local guidelines, our repair centers are closed until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. Once repair services resume, we will work as quickly as possible to get you playing again.

Nintendo also notes that any orders received before this shutdown will remain at the repair centers and will be fulfilled when operations get up and running again. In the meantime however, any new orders may be marked as unfulfillable and returned to the sender. Don't worry about your warranty though: Nintendo states that if the warranty on your product runs out while the repair centers are down, the warranty will still be honored.

While this is certainly disappointing, it's also understandable given the state of everything right now. We'll be sure to provide updates when the situation changes.