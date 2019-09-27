On Friday, Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition finally released on Nintendo Switch. Ever since its initial release, Dragon Quest XI has gotten glowing reviews from critics and fans alike. Now the Nintendo Switch version is getting equally good praise. When I last checked Metacritic, there were 95 user ratings averaging a score of 8.2. According to many fans, the Switch version is the best one to play. This beloved JRPG originally released back in 2017 on Playstation 4 and even had a 16-bit Nintendo 3DS version only available in Japan. Then, In 2018 it became available for PC. Now, it's come to another console with this special Switch version, which lets you play both 3D and 2D versions of the game. The music has also been upgraded to a full orchestra. Additionally, there are new story lines and cut scenes to discover. From what I've seen in user reviews, most gamers are loving these enhancements. For those who are unfamiliar with this game, you take on the role of a silent protagonist who learns early on that he is the legendary Luminary responsible for protecting the land. However, some believe you are a horrible force that must be eliminated. During the course of the game, you'll travel to new cities, add members to your team, battle, level up, avoid those seeking to destroy you, and uncover the truth about who you are. More: Dragon Quest XI S: Everything You Need To Know First impressions

Before the sun had arisen this morning, I dashed off to the store and requested a physical copy of this Switch game. The sales person behind the counter looked groggily at me and then proceeded to venture into the back of the store to grab a box. You see, the game hadn't been put on shelves yet. While ringing up my purchase, he seemed confused about my eagerness. Little did he know I've been waiting excitedly for this game ever since it was announced. So far, it hasn't disappointed me. At the time of this writing, I've only spent a few hours playing the game, but it's already proven to be an amazing version of an already awesome JRPG. The minute my game started up I was blown away by the orchestrated soundtrack; it sounds so much better than the synthesized music found in the original game. I've played enough to switch back and forth between the 3D and 2D modes and I got to say, it feels like you're playing two different games. They're equally fun to play and different enough to make it worth playing through the game twice — once in HD 3D, and again in a 16-bit throwback to 90s gaming. I will say that the 3D visuals don't look quite as good as they do on the PS4 or PC version, although they aren't distracting in any way. It's a good thing the cartoony art style of the game fits the look of the Switch. I haven't gotten far enough to participate in any of the new character-based stories, but I'm really looking forward to them. I'll keep diving into this game and will get my full review up sometime next week. Player reviews Curious to hear what other players are saying about the Switch version of this game? Read on:

As you can see, there are mostly glowing reviews for this Switch version of the game. I've got a lot of leveling up to do, so that's it from me for now. Be sure to check out my review of the game next week! What do you think? So, what are your thoughts on this game? Are you planning on getting it for yourself? Tell us about it in the comments below.

Epic JRPG Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition Save the world as the Luminary This gorgeous game allows you to play in either HD, 3D graphics or with retro-style 16-bit visuals. You play as a silent protagonist who learns that he is the Luminary meant to save the world. During the course of the game you'll travel to distant lands, travel with new friends, and learn more about the world around you. $50 at Amazon