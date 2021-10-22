Best answer: Yes. The Nintendo Switch OLED model is just another revision for the Nintendo Switch, meaning local co-op in any supported games is still on the table with any other Nintendo Switch.

Can Nintendo Switch OLED play local co-op with other Switch consoles?

The Nintendo Switch OLED is functionally the same as any other Nintendo Switch model. This means that you can hook it up for local co-op with other Nintendo Switch consoles just like you would with any other model, regardless of if it's the original launch Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch Lite, or the Nintendo Switch V2.

So, if you want to play any of the best Nintendo Switch games that support local co-op, you can do so on the Nintendo Switch OLED. No new drawbacks or restrictions haven't already been applied to the existing Nintendo Switch lineup. The main drawback is the same that it's always been: if you want to play across more than one Nintendo Switch in local co-op, you'll need to own more than one copy of the game.

As an example, one popular co-op game is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. If you play local co-op on the same Nintendo Switch, your only concern is having enough Joy-Cons or other controllers. If you're playing across two Nintendo Switch consoles, you'll also need to own two copies of the game. It's a simple issue to understand, but it is something to keep in mind.

What does the Nintendo Switch OLED feature that's new?

The main difference offered by the Nintendo Switch OLED is the improved OLED screen, something that's easy to see in a side-by-side comparison. This brighter, slightly larger screen displays more vibrant color, meaning that games "pop" more and just generally look better, such as with Metroid Dread. The Nintendo Switch OLED also brings improved build quality and larger internal storage.

With that said, the Nintendo Switch OLED doesn't have increased RAM or processing power. It plays the same games as other Nintendo Switch consoles, with no extra benefits like higher framerates or resolution. This is a console revision, not a step up that's meant to provide better performance.