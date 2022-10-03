Nintendo Switch OLED vs. Nintendo Switch: Side-by-side comparison

Nintendo Switch OLED View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at GameStop (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Gorgeous OLED display The latest Switch version doesn't have significantly more processing power, but it does feature several improvements, including a larger OLED display, double the internal storage, a better kickstand, and a LAN port in the dock. It's basically the V2 with several smallish improvements. It's also the only Switch that comes in white. For All pros of a Switch

Larger OLED screen

Improved kickstand

LAN port in dock

Enhanced audio in Handheld mode Against 64GBs of internal storage is still small

Same power as original Switch

Costs $50 more Nintendo Switch V2 View at Newegg (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Hybrid king This hybrid console can be played traditionally on your TV or can be taken anywhere and played in handheld mode. The innovative controllers make it easy to jump into multiplayer games no matter where you are. It's not nearly as powerful as other consoles out there, but there is a massive library of popular games to enjoy solo or with friends. For Several exclusive games

Don't need the internet to play

Allows for handheld and portable play

Joy-Con are innovative controllers Against Performance is behind the curve

Limited 32GB of internal storage

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the latest Switch gaming system iteration. Although it's not the "Switch Pro" with the improved processing power and resolution capabilities that many wanted, it does boast several improvements over the original Switch as well as the Switch V2. The most significant difference is the 7-inch OLED display, which has less bezel and makes images come through brighter and crisper. But what other differences are there? I'm here to go through every change, whether big or small, and have provided dozens of pictures for side-by-side comparisons.

To compare against the OLED model, I used my Nintendo Switch V2, which has the bright green Joy-Cons and its accompanying black dock. My Switch V2 has been used for hundreds if not thousands of hours, so excuse the worn-down look of the casing and the dust in the dock's interior. Enough talk! Let's get to it!

Switch V2 vs. Switch OLED: Specs

(Image credit: iMore)

To help the new Switch OLED stand out, Nintendo released it in a new color option, with a white dock and white Joy-Con. Let's look at the other differences as well as similarities between the Switch OLED and Switch V2 by comparing specs.

Switch V2 Switch OLED Price $300 $350 CPU/GPU NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor Resolution Up to 720p in handheld /up to 1080p docked Up to 720p in handheld /up to 1080p docked Screen Capacitive touch screen / 6.2 inch LCD screen Multi-touch capacitive touch screen / 7.0 inch OLED screen Internet required Only for online multiplayer (free-to-play games are an exception) Only for online multiplayer (free-to-play games are an exception) Battery life 4.5 - 9 hours 4.5 - 9 hours Removable Joy-Con Yes Yes LAN Port No Yes (Dock) Motion controls Yes Yes Amiibo scanning Yes Yes Rumble Yes Yes Kickstand Flap that sticks out on back side Goes along back of console Internal storage 32GB internal storage/microSD cards 64GB internal storage/microSD cards Where to play TV/ handheld console TV/ handheld console Weight Approx. 0.88 lbs with Joy-Con controllers Approx 0.93 lbs with Joy-Con controllers

Switch V2 vs. Switch OLED: Price

As you were probably quick to note, the OLED model is $50 more than the Switch V2. Considering that the new Switch has the larger OLED screen and a handful of other updates, this price is fitting. It's also worth noting that both Switch options cost a couple hundred dollars less than Nintendo's console competitors like the $500 Xbox Series X or the $500 PlayStation 5.

Unlike Microsoft and Sony's consoles, the Switch is behind the curve, technologically speaking. The processing power isn't nearly as powerful and the resolution still hasn't even reached 4K while the competition is pushing into 8K. In case you're wondering, there is no power upgrade between the Switch OLED and the Switch V2. They offer the same processing abilities and the same resolution. It's just that the OLED screen makes game visuals look much better on the new model.

Is the new Switch OLED designed differently?

Nintendo Switch V2 and Switch OLED next to each other. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / iMore)

It sure is. The most significant difference is the larger 7-inch OLED screen, which reduces the bezel around the console display by quite a bit. The Switch OLEDs dock can also actually receive updates, which the Switch V2's cannot. Some have speculated that this means the Switch OLED dock could receive an update in the future that allows the system to handle higher resolution than it currently can. Otherwise, I'm not sure why we'd need a dock that could receive updates.

There are also changes to the kickstand, dock, and even the buttons on the console itself. Let's dive into these differences one by one. There are plenty of picture comparisons to accompany each subject.

Switch OLED vs. original Switch: Are the screens really that different?