In the Sept. 23 Nintendo Direct, the company announced that with the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack players will be able to enjoy select N64 and Sega Genesis games. One of the great features that adds a bit of modernism to these old favorites is the use of suspend points. We're excited to use them as we play these classic games. Here's everything you need to know about them.

What is a suspend point?

Suspend points are a place where you can save, or suspend, your game to pick it up at that same point when you continue later or in case you hit game over. While most of the N64 and Sega Genesis games have save points, some of them can be inconvenient. Back when these games were popular, it just wasn't as easy to save as it is now. Now you will have four slots to save whenever and wherever, to share across all the Sega Genesis and N64 games.

These points aren't new to Nintendo games, either. Versions of suspend points were also available on the Virtual Console for the Wii and Wii U.

It's worth noting that you need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to make use of this feature, and it's only available with the N64 and Sega Genesis games you can play through the service.

How to use a suspend point

While playing a N64 or Sega Genesis game press the - button to open the suspend menu. Select Create Suspend Point and choose a save slot Once you've selected a slot, confirm your save by looking for the screenshot, date, and time of your current game in the slot selected. To continue playing, hit the B button to go back and play on.

With these easy steps if you're ready to take a break from Nintendo Switch games and get into some classics, you'll be ready to use the suspend points and pick up your game any time, anywhere.

