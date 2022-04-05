We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can now create profile icons with new Splatoon 2 and Animal Crossing characters

These new profile icons are looking super fresh.
What you need to know

  • My Nintendo is a free program that offers rewards to players for buying games and completing certain tasks.
  • Nintendo Switch Online subscribers with My Nintendo can complete missions to earn Platinum Coins for new exclusive profile icons.
  • The new profile icons feature Splatoon 2 characters and Animal Crossing villagers with birthdays in April.

New content continues to roll out for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers who use the My Nintendo rewards program. This free program offers Gold Points for purchasing games, and Platinum Points for completing missions like logging in to the website, playing mobile games, among other things.

As of March 1st, exclusive missions and rewards became available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, like the ability to create exclusive custom profile icons based on popular games with different layers.

This month, NSO subscribers have even more options to customize their profile icons on their Nintendo Switch. Nintendo announced in a tweet that the new month brings in new icon layers, featuring characters from Splatoon 2 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

NSO subscribers can complete various missions to earn coins, like using the save data cloud feature, playing a game that supports online multiplayer, using the Nintendo Switch Online app on the HOME Menu, and playing Super Metroid from the SNES catalogue. These missions and rewards are available to all NSO subscribers, so it doesn't matter if you have the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack or not.

