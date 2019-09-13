Nintendo hasn't revealed specific numbers for these discounts just yet, but this information will become available on the Nintendo website in the near future. We'll be sure to cover these details once we know more.

If you've bought a Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership and have been wanting to upgrade to a Family one you're in luck. Nintendo of Europe tweeted that Starting October 1, 2019 gamers will be able to use the remaining days on their Individual Memberships to get a discount when upgrading to a Family Membership.

Starting 01/10, you’ll be able to use the remaining days of your #NintendoSwitchOnline Individual Membership as a discount when purchasing a Family Membership! More details, such as discount rates, will be available on our website at a later date. pic.twitter.com/Dk27RVXJxr

Nintendo Switch Online allows you to play Nintendo Switch games online with others and also gives you access to several NES and SNES games. The gaming company offers two kinds of memberships: Individual and Family. As you'd imagine, Individual Memberships are less expensive and only allow one Nintendo Account to access online games and services, whereas a Family Membership costs more and allows up to eight Nintendo Accounts to access this content.

If your family has gotten larger since you purchased the Individual Membership now's a great time to upgrade. We're kind of surprised that Nintendo hasn't made this upgrade discount available until now, but we're happy it will soon be in place for all those who want to use it.