Nintendo recently shared its financial report for the end of the fiscal year, highlighting the performance of multiple game such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which crossed 11 million copies sold as of the end of March 2020. Nintendo also gave updated sales figures for the Nintendo Switch itself, revealing that the Nintendo Switch has sold over 55 million units.

Considering that back in July 2019 the Nintendo Switch had crossed 36 million units sold, this is certainly impressive growth. It'll be interesting to see how these sales continue and what games Nintendo has planned for the remainder of 2020.