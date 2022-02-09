What you need to know
- Nintendo announced the return of Wii Sports in the form of Nintendo Switch Sports.
- Nintendo Switch sports is expected to launch on April 29, 2022.
- Subsequent updates after its release will add sports like golf and shootout mode in soccer.
Wii Sports was one of the most popular titles on the Wii (which makes sense considering it came with the consoles), and during today's Nintendo Direct it was revealed that it's making a comeback in the form of Nintendo Switch Sports.
Nintendo Switch Sports is set to feature six sports at launch: bowling, tennis, chambara, soccer, badminton, and volleyball. The latter three are all new sports while the first three are returning from Wii Sports. For those who aren't familiar with it, chambara is a bit like sword fighting. Interestingly, updates after launch will add more sports like golf.
To make it even more realistic, players can use the leg strap included in the physical edition in games like soccer. Otherwise, you'll be holding the Joy-Con and using it much like the Wii Remote. Be careful not to let it fly out of your hands or get tennis elbow from playing so much.
Nintendo will be holding an online pay test for Nintendo Switch sports on Feb. 18, 19, and 20, so players wanting to try it out before April will get a chance.
It's a little surprising that it took so long for Wii Sports to make its way to Nintendo Switch like this, but better late than never. Nintendo Switch Sports will release on April 29, 2022. The update adding golf is expected to release sometime this fall, though Nintendo did not provide a firm release date.
