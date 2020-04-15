What you need to know
- Update 10.0.0 released for Nintendo Switch on April 13, 2020.
- It brought the ability to remap controller buttons.
- Lets you bookmark your favorite news items.
- Gives you the ability to transfer internal save data to an SD card without needing to download it again.
- Provides six new Animal Crossing profile images.
- Created a new Play Activity Settings section.
It's not too hard to believe that we're on update 10.0.0 when you consider that the Nintendo Switch has been available for over three years now. The update released on April 13, 2020 along with the official patch notes.
One of the biggest things with this most recent update, is that Nintendo gave us the ability to easily remap buttons on Joy-Cons, the Pro Controller, or other Switch controllers. That makes the console more accessible to a wide range of players and also allows players to make changes for their own personal comfort.
Another big change comes with transfering save data. The update makes it so that players can move internal data to a mico SD card without having to redownload anything. Of course, there is some data that cannot get transferred, so while this is a major improvement in general, it doesn't apply to everything.
There have also been a few changes made to the profile section. Players will find the addition of six new Animal Crossing profile icons, including images of Tom Nook, Timmy and Tommy Nook, Isabelle, Wilbur, C.J., and Flick. On top of that, the update moves the options for "Display play activity to:" and "Delete Play Activity" from the Friends section and places it in it's own section under User Settings.
Lastly, players can now bookmark up to 300 items from the news feed allowing them to access this information easier. News items that are removed from the feed will no longer be available to you and an internet connection is required to see this feed.
To get this most recent update make sure you're connected to the internet, press the + button, select software update and then via the internet.
