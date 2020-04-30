What you need to know
- Nintendo released update 10.0.2 for the Nintendo Switch on April 29, 2020.
- The update fixes joystick errors related to the Pro Controller.
- Players will need to perform the system update for these changes to take effect.
The Nintendo Switch received yet another update on April 29, 2020 in the form of version 10.0.2. This is a very small update, compared to some others the hybrid console has received in the past. According to Nintendo's official patch notes, this update simply fixes an error seen in the 10.0.0 and 10.0.1 versions where the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller wouldn't get set up correctly and sometimes resulted in the joystick controls not working properly. In other words, the 10.0.2 update makes it so that the Pro Controller is less likely to experience certain joystick drift issues. Before this patch can take effect, players will need to make sure to perform the system update.
Version 10.0.2 follows closely on the heels of v10.0.1, which was another minor update that only just released on April 26, 2020. These last two system updates are likely due to the large v10.0.0 system update which brought with it the ability to map buttons on your Joy-Cons or Pro Controller, which wasn't possible until then. The notes for 10.0.1 specifically state that the update brought "general system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience." We'll be keeping an eye on our Switch consoles to see if any additional changes were made with these latest updates.
