Nintendo has released firmware update 9.1.0 for the Nintendo Switch. Going through the patch notes, there's not much to this update, as it's mostly general stability improvements. There is one particular fix of note however, for the issue where attaching a Joy-Con to your Nintendo Switch would result in an animation with the incorrect color being displayed on screen.

Having the correct Joy-Con colors display is serious business, so it's good that Nintendo has resolved this issue so quickly. Now the millions of people playing Pokémon Sword and Shield can get back to completing their goals without any worry of not seeing the correct color Joy-Cons.

If your Nintendo Switch is connected to the internet, then you should naturally download the update without any prompting needed. If for some reason that doesn't happen, go to your System Settings and you can manually download any available updates from there. You can then verify your current menu version for your Nintendo Switch.