Best Overall Nintendo Switch Best Value Nintendo Switch Lite The original Nintendo Switch is the best overall between these two devices, as it can play all Nintendo Switch games by default and can be used with TVs. However, it's pricier, and its battery life is worse. $300 at Amazon Pros Plays all Switch titles by default

Can be used with Nintendo Switch Dock

Removable Joy-Cons

Has rumble and IR camera

Larger screen Cons More expensive

Slightly worse battery life

Weighs more

No D-Pad The Nintendo Switch Lite is a more compact version of the Nintendo Switch that trades versatility and compatibility for a lower price and a smaller size, making it perfect for people looking for a dedicated handheld device. $200 at Best Buy Pros Compact size great for travel

Less expensive

Slightly better battery life

Has a D-Pad Cons Separate accessories needed for some games

Can't be used with Nintendo Switch Dock

Fewer features across the board

Smaller screen

The Nintendo Switch is a better choice for gamers who are looking for something versatile that can act as both a home console and a mobile handheld gaming device, while the Nintendo Switch Lite is for people who are looking to save money or want to get a Switch specifically designed for on-the-go gaming.

Switch vs. Switch Lite: Versatility or specialization?

In terms of gaming power, the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite are almost identical, but the standard Switch is a bit better. The two systems pack the same hardware, but since the regular Nintendo Switch can be used with the Nintendo Switch Dock and displayed on a TV, you'll be able to improve the resolution up to 1080p in docked mode. However, in practice, most games cap out at 900p. The screen on the regular Nintendo Switch is bigger as well, which helps make finer details easier to see and also makes the gaming experience less straining for your eyes.

The Nintendo Switch additionally comes with Joy-Cons that can be removed, rumble functionality, and an IR camera. The Nintendo Switch Lite, unfortunately, lacks both rumble and the camera, and its controls are built-in. Sadly, you won't be able to play games that require you to take the Joy-Cons off of the Switch unless you buy a pair of Joy-Cons separately.

Nintendo Switch Nintendo Switch Lite Resolution 720p (up to 1080p when docked) 720p Screen size 6.2" 5.5" Dimensions (H x L x D) 4" x 9.4" x 0.55" 3.6" x 8.2" x 0.55" Weight 0.88 pounds 0.61 pounds Rumble and IR camera Yes No Compatible with Nintendo Switch Dock Yes No Removable Joy-Cons Yes No Battery life 2.5 — 6.5 hours 3 — 7 hours

Even though it offers less in the way of versatility and game compatibility, though, you shouldn't count the Nintendo Switch Lite out. It costs significantly less than the standard Nintendo Switch does, and its smaller size and lower weight makes it excellent for portable gaming. If you were a fan of Nintendo's old Dual Screen (DS) handhelds than you'll love this version of the Switch.

It also lasts a bit longer than the standard Switch, too, though only by a half-hour margin. Additionally, it comes with a D-Pad, which is something that the standard Switch doesn't have. Overall, while it isn't as impressive as the regular Switch, you get some serious bang for your buck by opting for the Nintendo Switch Lite.

Switch vs. Switch Lite: Which should you buy?

At the end of the day, I don't think there's a definitive winner in this match-up. The system that you should get ultimately depends on your budget and your preferences. If you need something that can act as a hybrid between a home console and a portable gaming machine and have the money to spend on it, then the standard Nintendo Switch is your best bet. You'll be able to play the entire library of Switch games on it, regardless of whether they work with handheld mode or not, and the fact that you can remove the Joy-Cons gives you a lot of freedom to do things like connect them to a grip to form a traditional-looking controller.

That being said, the Nintendo Switch Lite gives you incredible value for the dollar, and its smaller size and lighter weight make it ideal for gaming on-the-go. Being able to experience most of the Switch library for only two-thirds of the price of a normal Switch is an opportunity that you absolutely should consider going with, especially if you tend to play your games more when out of the house.

Best Overall Nintendo Switch Go with the original The original Nintendo Switch is the best overall between these two devices, as it can play all Nintendo Switch games by default and can be used with TVs. However, it's pricier, and its battery life is worse. $300 at Amazon

Best Value Nintendo Switch Lite Big value, small package The Nintendo Switch Lite is a more compact version of the Nintendo Switch that trades versatility and compatibility for a lower price and a smaller size, making it perfect for people looking for a dedicated handheld device. $200 at Best Buy

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.