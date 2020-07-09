Shantae Pirate ImageSource: Wayforward

What you need to know

  • A Nintendo Treehouse presentation is coming on July 10 at 10:00 a.m. PT.
  • This presentation will feature gameplay from Paper Mario: The Origami King.
  • It'll also feature a new game from developer Wayforward.

Nintendo announced today that it is bringing a new Nintendo Treehouse presentation tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. PT. This presentation will have gameplay from Paper Mario: The Origami King. It'll also have a new game from Wayforward, a developer that has worked on a wide variety of titles like the Shantae games and River City Girls.

Nintendo quickly followed up with another Tweet, clarifying that Wayforward's new game is based on a third-party property. So if you were thinking of getting your hopes up that this could be a Metroid game...don't.

We'll be sure to cover the presentation and update you on any announcements that are made.

