What you need to know
- A Nintendo Treehouse presentation is coming on July 10 at 10:00 a.m. PT.
- This presentation will feature gameplay from Paper Mario: The Origami King.
- It'll also feature a new game from developer Wayforward.
Nintendo announced today that it is bringing a new Nintendo Treehouse presentation tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. PT. This presentation will have gameplay from Paper Mario: The Origami King. It'll also have a new game from Wayforward, a developer that has worked on a wide variety of titles like the Shantae games and River City Girls.
Check out gameplay of the upcoming game #PaperMario: The Origami King tomorrow 7/10 at 10am PT on #NintendoTreehouseLive | July 2020. Plus, we'll feature a first reveal and gameplay for a title in a franchise new to developer WayForward!https://t.co/pWziqZZPd3 pic.twitter.com/ZeubOStUtD— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 9, 2020
Nintendo quickly followed up with another Tweet, clarifying that Wayforward's new game is based on a third-party property. So if you were thinking of getting your hopes up that this could be a Metroid game...don't.
We'll be sure to cover the presentation and update you on any announcements that are made.
