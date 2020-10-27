VPN Deal! Save an insane 73% on a new IPVanish subscription for a limited time

Nintendo will add inverted camera controls to all three games in the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection

Rebecca Spear

Super Mario 3d All Stars UnboxingSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

What you need to know

  • Super Mario 3D All-Stars released in September and is a collection of three classic Mario games.
  • Nintendo announced via Twitter that a future update will add inverted camera controls to all three games within Super Mario 3D All-Stars.
  • This update will release on November 16, 2020.

It's been over a month since Super Mario 3D All-Stars released on Nintendo Switch allowing players to experience three classic Mario games from previous console generations. These games include Super Mario 64 from the Nintendo 64, Super Mario Sunshine from the Nintendo GameCube, and Super Mario Galaxy from the Nintendo Wii.

These titles were only slightly updated from their original versions and ported over to Nintendo's current console without much being done to upgrade the controls or camera. However, as of this morning Nintendo announced via Twitter that it would be adding inverted camera controls to all three games when an update releases on November 16, 2020.

From the responses to Nintendo's tweet, it's obvious that this is a welcome update and perhaps one that was sorely needed. With any luck, these additional options will bring the controls a little closer to modern standards and will hopefully make the games easier for current-day players to enjoy. It's possible Nintendo has additional updates in store for Super Mario 3D All-Stars. We'll continue to keep an eye out and will report if we learn anything new.

