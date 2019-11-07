What you need to know
- Doug Bowser, President of Nintendo of America, held an interview with The Verge.
- In this interview, Bowser talked about Switch Lite sales and Nintendo 3DS support.
- Bowser also talked about the possibility of future retro consoles.
Nintendo has found great success with the Nintendo Switch however, there's a lot of questions as to what is coming in the future. In an interview with The Verge, Bowser talked about the plan for 3DS support, Switch Lite sales and whether or not new retro consoles will come in the future.
"It's not only raised the sell-through for the overall family, but importantly it did so without any negative impact on our flagship system," Bowser said regarding the Nintendo Switch Lite sales. "Said another way, Nintendo Switch Lite sales have been additive to the overall Switch business." He continued by noting that "One of the important trends we're also seeing with Nintendo Switch Lite is a higher percent of female consumers are buying a Nintendo Switch Lite, which is a strong indicator of the appeal to a broader audience."
When asked about the health of the Nintendo 3DS and when it will die, Bowser said that "We're certainly not going to say it today. I think time will tell. We will continue to support 3DS this holiday and into 2020."
Finally, when asked if gamers could expect to see a new retro console like the mini NES or mini SNES in the future, Bowser said that "Our focus right now is absolutely on our dedicated platforms such as Nintendo Switch Lite and our flagship Nintendo Switch." He continued by saying "I think with the gameplay experiences you saw with some of our classic consoles that we launched a few years ago, they're now available on Nintendo Switch Online, and this is where our focus will be."
Easy money
$20 Nintendo Switch Currency Card
Simple and easy.
Nintendo Switch currency lets you buy digital games and add-ons without the hassle of physical copies and needing to swap game cards. Simply load up your currency and you're good to start grabbing games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Fall in love with 'The Elephant Queen' on Apple TV+
Though it's lacking some key details, the Apple TV+ film "The Elephant Queen" works on nearly every level. It's a mostly Disney-esque adventure that's appropriate for everyone.
Apple releases iPadOS 13.2.2
Apple has released iPadOS 13.2.2, which fixes a bug with apps running (or failing to run) in the background.
Add some bling to your Apple Watch with this Wearlizer band
Embedded with hundreds of crystal rhinestones, the band adds a fun and festive touch to the rather serious-looking Apple Watch. I love wearing this band both to work and for a night out on the town.
Turn your Nintendo Switch into the ultimate console with a microSD card
With only 32GB on board, you’re going to need to make the most of the Switch’s expandable storage with a microSD card. Here’s our top picks to keep you gaming strong.