What you need to know
- Nintendo is hosting a Summer Game Sale where select games are up to 50% off.
- The sale runs from June 9 at 9:00 am PT - June 16 at 11:59 pm PT.
- Several of the best-selling games on Switch are included in this sale.
The official start of Summer is just around the corner and Nintendo is wasting no time celebrating that fact with the Summer Game Sale. Several popular titles are discounted right now making it a lot easier on your wallet to acquire some of the Nintendo Switch's best-selling games. The promotion began on June 9 at 9:00 am PT and will last through June 16 at 11:59 pm PT.
Here are some of the best Nintendo Switch games on sale now:
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $28 (Was $40)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - $28 (Was $40)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $24 (Was $40)
- Cuphead - $15 (Was $20)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $24 (Was $40)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $30 (Was $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - $42 (Was $60)
- Doom - $30 (Was $60)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $15 (Was $60)
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition - $42 (Was $60)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - $30 (Was $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors - $42 (Was $60)
- Fitness Boxing - $35 (Was $40)
- Golf Story - $8 (Was $15)
- Kirby Star Allies - $42 (Was $60)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $15 (Was $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $15 (Was $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces - $42 (Was $60)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $23 (Was $30)
- My Time at Portia - $11 (Was $30)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - $42 (Was $60)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - $20 (Was $60)
- Okami HD - $10 (Was $20)
- Overcooked Special Edition - $17 (Was $20)
- Overcooked! 2 - $15 (Was $25)
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition - $20 (Was $40)
- Snipperclips - $14 (Was $20)
- Super Mario Party - $42 (Was $60)
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes - $15 (Was $30)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition - $42 (Was $60)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $30 (Was $60)
- Yooka-Laylee - $14 (Was $40)
There are even more titles for sale during Nintendo's special Summer Games Sale. Check out the full list to see if there are any other games you should add to your gaming library.
The gift of gaming
Nintendo Switch gift card
Gaming money
Whether you're grabbing one of these for yourself or for someone else, being able to purchase video games from Nintendo's eShop makes it that much easier to play your favorite titles.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
5 best tips and tricks for Minecraft Dungeons you need to know
Minecraft Dungeons is finally here! I'm level 90, having been lucky enough to play in the review program, and thought I'd offer some tips for those diving in.
Best Minecraft Dungeons character builds we've found so far
Minecraft Dungeons is a game all about the loot. As such, we thought we'd share some of the endgame builds we're currently using, that might help you get started with your own creations.
How to find every secret level in Minecraft Dungeons
Minecraft Dungeons has a few secret levels you can find with a bit of exploration and guidance, and we've put together a list on how to find them.
Looking for a new controller for your Switch? Look no further!
If you want a more conventional gaming controller for your Switch and don't want to spend more on the Pro Controller, you do have other options. Here are my favorite third-party controllers for Nintendo Switch.