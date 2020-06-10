Nintendo Summer Game SaleSource: Nintendo

What you need to know

  • Nintendo is hosting a Summer Game Sale where select games are up to 50% off.
  • The sale runs from June 9 at 9:00 am PT - June 16 at 11:59 pm PT.
  • Several of the best-selling games on Switch are included in this sale.

The official start of Summer is just around the corner and Nintendo is wasting no time celebrating that fact with the Summer Game Sale. Several popular titles are discounted right now making it a lot easier on your wallet to acquire some of the Nintendo Switch's best-selling games. The promotion began on June 9 at 9:00 am PT and will last through June 16 at 11:59 pm PT.

Here are some of the best Nintendo Switch games on sale now:

There are even more titles for sale during Nintendo's special Summer Games Sale. Check out the full list to see if there are any other games you should add to your gaming library.

