Nissan is the latest car maker to signal its openness to a deal. As technology transforms the auto industry, "we need to take new initiatives" and "work with companies that are knowledgeable, with good experience, through partnership and collaboration," said Chief Executive Officer Makoto Uchida on Tuesday. This was in response to a question about his willingness to partner with Apple at a press conference to discuss the Japanese car maker's quarterly results.

As noted in the report, rumors around a potential partnership with Nissan grew after Hyundai announced that talks with Apple on a potential partnership broke down on Sunday.

Speculation about the established automotive industry's role in an Apple car project has spread since Hyundai dropped the big news that it was in talks with the iPhone maker last month. On Monday, those discussions seemed to have broken down, but Hyundai's stock is still up 23% this year. Apple might not rely on just one supplier, though, and has also held discussions with Japanese manufacturers, according to a report in the Nikkei newspaper last week.

Mio Kato, an equity analyst, says that Nissan is now "the most likely candidate to be in serious discussions with Apple" due to the company's resources as well as having recently overexpanded its operations in the United States.