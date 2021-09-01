'No chance' Apple Watch Series 7 measures blood pressure, says Gurman

What you need to know
- Apple Watch Series 7 has been delayed, according to multiple reports.
- One such report claimed that the next Apple Watch will be able to monitor blood pressure.
- Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says there is 'no chance' this feature is coming.
A new rumor says the Apple Watch Series 7 will not feature blood pressure monitoring, despite a recent report.
Yesterday Nikkei Asia reported that the next Apple Watch, set to replace Apple Watch Series 6 as the best Apple Watch available, has been delayed because of concerns about production and the device's complex new design. This report was then backed up by Bloomberg, who relayed the same. Interestingly, Nikkei Asia noted that it believes the Apple Watch this year could feature a blood pressure monitor, however, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who has an almost flawless track record of predicting Apple's future plans, says there's no chance this happens:
From Nikkei's report:
The next Apple Watch will come with new features such as blood pressure measurement, they said, which means production involves fitting a greater number of components into a similar size body. The new product must also meet requirements for water-resistance performance, further increasing the engineering and production challenges, the people said.
What we do seem to know for certain is that the new Apple Watch will come with a new design, as has been rumored by multiple reports and cited as the cause of production delays. Other rumors indicate it may have a slightly larger display as well as a beefed-up internal processor. Nikkei reports the Apple Watch Series 7 will be launched alongside iPhone 13, but the delay throws this into question, noting Apple could still announce it at the same time but push back the release date.
