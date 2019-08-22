Unless you were living under a rock for the past couple days, then you probably noticed that memo being passed around on Instagram stating it will have permission to use your photos and private messages unless you spread this memo around. Well, it was completely fake.

In a statement to The Verge, a Facebook spokesperson stated: "There is no truth to this post."

This is just a modern chain letter that were popular in the early days of email. More to the fact, all Instagram users have given its parent company, Facebook, access to the content they've posted.

"We do not claim ownership of your content, but you grant us a license to use it," continued the statement by Facebook. Upon signing up for an Instagram or Facebook account, you sign a user agreement. In this agreement, Facebook does make it clear you give it a license to use some of your content.

Additionally, Facebook and Instagram can also share your data and content with law enforcement should the need arise.

The only way to opt out of this agreement is by completely deleting your Instagram or Facebook account. And it's not just these services. You've likely signed similar agreements with companies like Snapchat and Twitter.

This is just part of living in modern times. These services you are using aren't free. You're paying for them with your private information, which is very valuable to a company like Facebook and others. It's just something to be aware of as you continue using these services.