What you need to know
- No Man's Sky is coming to Nintendo Switch this summer.
- Nintendo did not clarify whether it would release through the cloud or not.
- No Man's Sky features a procedurally-generated universe famously touting over 18 quintillion planets.
During today's Nintendo Direct, the company revealed that No Man's Sky would hit Nintendo Switch this summer. No firm release date was revealed, but fans shouldn't have to wait too long to get their hands on it.
No Man's Sky first released in 2016 for PlayStation 4 and PC before making its way to more platforms over the years. Though it didn't initially live up to the hype, developer Hello Games has kept supporting it with new content updates and quality of life changes, making it an excellent title to play.
While it does have an overarching plot, many play No Man's Sky for its survival and exploration mechanics. Players can fly across the galaxy in ships, upgrading their items and finding new materials along the way. With its procedurally-generated environments, you never know what type of planet you may stumble upon, and they aren't always easy to traverse with hazardous weather.
Aside from that, players are also able to build their own bases and tame wild fauna, of which there are many. If you ever dreamed of riding a dinosaur, No Man's Sky lets you do just that. And if you want to do all of this with friends, it supports cross-play and multiplayer.
It's unclear how much No Man's Sky will cost or whether it will release through the cloud like other performance-intensive games. Digital copies still cost around $60, though physical editions of the game are usually priced much cheaper.
