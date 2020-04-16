In the past few days, several articles referencing a 'leaked' Nintendo Switch 2 have been making the rounds online. Many of these pieces have pointed to a tweet from Mike Heskin, a self-proclaimed "reverse engineer and InfoSec enthusiast" who claims that the latest firmware 10.0.0 update for the Nintendo Switch adds "preliminary support for a new hardware model."

While I'm definitely excited for any new gaming systems that Nintendo might release soon (especially during this time when Nintendo Switch consoles are sold out just about everywhere), it's important for all of us not to get pulled in by rumors. This is especially the case for any stories cooked up solely to pull in traffic instead of to report on the truth. I'm here to explain exactly why this information shouldn't be believed.

Firmware 10.0.0 adds preliminary support for a new hardware model: "nx-abcd".

3 of the 5 new DRAM profiles are for this new hardware type and there's evidence of a secondary display of sorts being added exclusively on this model.

( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) — Mike Heskin (@hexkyz) April 14, 2020

This tweet claims that the new hardware model referenced in the update is for something with the codename of nx-abcd and that there is evidence of a secondary display. This is sounding an awful lot like the clamshell Nintendo 3DS, isn't it? Granted, the Wii U and 3DS both offered two screens with the former allowing players to reference different menus or imagery on their handheld screen controller than what was displayed on TV, which is more in line with what the current Switch could potentially do. So, it doesn't feel out of place for Nintendo to plan some kind of multi-screen hardware or gameplay experience.