Nothing is better than getting something for free. How about if it is for a great cause? That's what Nomad's new Carbon Fund Initiative does—gets you a free Lightning cable—and all you have to do is donate $5 to a great cause.

Nomad's Carbon Fund Initiative is aimed at raising funds for reforestation in the Amazon. I you do donate $5, it will help plant five trees in the Amazon. You can also donate $10 and $20 to plant ten or twenty trees. If you donate, Nomad will send you its 1.5 meter Lightning cable for free (plus shipping), which normally goes for $24.95.